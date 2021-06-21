Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s deputy defense minister leaves for Moscow

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, left for Moscow to participate in the 9th Conference on International Security to be held from 22 to 24 June, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.  

The international conference organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry will discuss the issues of global and regional security.


