Azerbaijan’s deputy FM attends OSCE Permanent Council special meeting

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov took part in a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council held via videoconferencing, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, Azimov noted that the situation in and around Ukraine is a matter of serious concern.

The participants underlined that the escalation of the situation causes casualties and expressed their condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

They stressed that the current situation should be resolved peacefully and diplomatically in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including the sovereignty of states, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, as well as the indivisibility of security in the OSCE area.

The participants also urged an immediate dialogue to prevent further escalation of the situation.

News.Az