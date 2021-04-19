Azerbaijan’s deputy FM dismissed, appointed ambassador to Spain
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the dismissal of Ramiz Hasanov from the post of the country’s deputy foreign minister.
The order comes into force from the date of signing.
Under another presidential order, Ramiz Hasanov was appointed Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Spain.