Azerbaijan's Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov meets his Japanese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 14, 2017, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov met Japan's Deputy Foreign Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Manabu Horii.

At the beginning of the meeting, the sides exchanged notes on the exemption from visa requirements for citizens having diplomatic passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Japan. Also, the sides expressed the intention to simplify visa clearance procedure for ordinary passport holders.

Khalafov reminded about the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations in all spheres. He called Japan a reliable partner of Azerbaijan and praised Japan government's support for our country over these years.

The Deputy Minister said that the signing of the new agreement on the extension of the "Contract of the Century" by 2050 is of great historical significance and in this regard favored the activity of Japanese companies participating in the project. At the same time, he highlighted the importance of participation of Japanese companies in new projects in non-oil sector within the framework of economic reforms in our country.

Manabu Horii thanked the Azerbaijani side for the favorable conditions created in our country for Japanese companies and expressed their interest in the development of bilateral cooperation. He praised Azerbaijan's leading role in ensuring energy security. Manabu Horii also noted the importance of existing cooperation in QUAM + Japan format.

Deputy Minister Khalafov briefed the Japanese counterpart on the recent negotiation process on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its settlement and praised Japan's support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized that Azerbaijan would never reconcile with the occupation of Azerbaijan and restore its territorial integrity.

Manabu Horii expressed his hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict soon in line with the principles of international law.

The parties also underlined the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries on mutual support within international organizations.

The Deputy Ministers exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az