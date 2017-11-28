Azerbaijan's Deputy FM meets UN delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov has received a delegation led by Georgette Gagnon, Head of the Office for Field Missions and Technical Cooperation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Khalafov expressed his satisfaction with the current level of relations between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. At the same time, he underlined the comprehensive and constructive discussions with the various contracting agencies of the UN and highlighted the effectiveness of our country's cooperation with the UN Human Rights Council on specific procedures, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the state pays special attention to the provision of human rights and fundamental freedoms in our country, improvements of existing national legislation in this field, regular reforms in the judicial system, simplification of NGO activities, stating the adoption of national programs on strengthening of the civil society and human rights.

Georgette Gagnon said that the organization she represents attaches great importance to the existing cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan, and praised the steps taken by our country to implement the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Khalafov noted that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a barrier to universal human rights in the country, since as a result of Armenia's military aggression, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, and their rights and freedoms were massively violated but the international community, including international organizations, do not pay attention to the issue.

The sides emphasized the importance of giving an unequivocal assessment to capturing IDPs Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev who visited their native lands and rude violation of international humanitarian law by the occupation forces and exchanged views on this issue.

News.Az

News.Az