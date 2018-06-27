Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev will represent Azerbaijan at the meeting of the 38th Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization to be held in Armenia on June 27.

Under the alphabetical order, the BSEC will be chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the rotation rules and Deputy Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev will preside over the meeting, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

