Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of emergency situations holds meeting in Türkiye quake zone

A meeting has been held at the headquarters of a rescue team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in the earthquake zone in Türkiye.

The meeting held in Kahramanmaras province was chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Eitar Mirzayev, the ministry told News.Az.

The meeting focused on the current operational situation and the results achieved.

Further steps, including the delivery and transfer of humanitarian aid, were also discussed, and relevant instructions were given.

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations continue to conduct search and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

News.Az