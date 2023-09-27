Azerbaijan’s diplomacy over past 30 years paved the way for great changes on global scale: Political scientist

Azerbaijan’s diplomacy over the past 30 years has paved the way for great changes on a global scale, political scientist Tofig Abbasov told News.Az.

The political scientist recalled that Azerbaijan was facing the occupation of its territories and economic recession when National Leader Heydar Aliyev came to power in 1993.

“However, the national leader managed to find a way out of this situation. First of all, the Contract of Century was signed, which, in turn, ensured our country’s integration into the world market. After our national economy was formed, the army-building process started. This process was successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

Abbasov noted that the whole world witnessed the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev in the fall of 2020.

“In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation,” said the political scientist, emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s Garabagh victory resulted in the emergence of a new reality in the region, which is accepted by the whole world.

He also noted that during the recent 24-hour local anti-terror measures of the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh, nearly 10,000 Armenian militants were disarmed.

Abbasov said, today, on September 27, the people of Azerbaijan mark Remembrance Day.

“September 27 is not only Remembrance Day but the day of pride. We have managed to restore our territorial integrity,” he added.

News.Az