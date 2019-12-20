Azerbaijan's direct revenue from ACG exceeds $140 bln - BP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Direct revenue of the Azerbaijani government from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields exceeds $140 billion, BP Vice President for Communications, External Affairs and Strategy in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants, Trend reported.

Aslanbayli noted that 112 billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted so far from the Shah Deniz gas condensate field.

The contract for developing the ACG field was signed in 1994. A ceremony to sign a new contract on development of the ACG block of oil and gas fields was held in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

The ACG participating interests are as follows: BP - 30.37 percent; AzACG (SOCAR) - 25 percent; Chevron - 9.57 percent; INPEX - 9.31 percent; Statoil - 7.27 percent; ExxonMobil - 6.79 percent; TP - 5.73 percent; ITOCHU - 3.65 percent; ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - 2.31 percent.

News.Az

