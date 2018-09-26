Azerbaijan’s draft state, consolidated budgets for 2019 submitted to president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The corresponding decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Draft state, consolidated budgets of Azerbaijan for 2019 and indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years have been submitted to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The corresponding decision, published Sept. 26 in the newspaper “Khalg Gazeti”, was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Also, the “Concept and Indicators of Azerbaijan’s Economic and Social Development Forecast for 2019 and the Next Three Years” prepared by the Economy Ministry, and other materials in accordance with Article 12 of the “Law on the Budget System” have been submitted to the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az

News.Az