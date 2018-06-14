Azerbaijan's economic growth makes 1.1%

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-May 2018, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) made up AZN 29,294,000,000, up 1.1% from previous year, said a statement from the State Statistical Committee.

The value added increased by 7.6% in the non-oil sector, by 0.3% in oil and gas sector.

At the same time, 48.8% of the value added was formed in industry, 9.9% in trade and repair of transport facilities, 6.1% in transport and storehouse, 6.7% in construction, 3.5% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.6% in tourist accommodation and catering, 1.6% in information and communication and 13.8% in other spheres.

Net taxes to product and import made up 7% of GDP. The per head GDP amounted to AZN 2,991.1.

