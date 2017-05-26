Azerbaijan’s economic, investment prospects presented in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian city of Perth hosted a presentation of Azerbaijan’s economic and investment opportunities, Trend reports.

During the presentation, organized for Australian entrepreneurs by Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Perth, Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan Aydan Rzayeva spoke about the rapid growth of the Azerbaijani economy in recent years, the projects implemented in the country, as well as Azerbaijan’s investment attractiveness, a source in Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

In particular, information was provided on the implementation of projects to develop energy resources, the Southern Gas Corridor project, as well as transportation projects, including the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. It was noted that the development of the non-oil sector of economy, agriculture, manufacture of export-oriented products are among the main priorities of Azerbaijan.

Head of the Azerbaijan-Australia friendship group John Hammond provided information about modern Azerbaijan, its values ​​of multiculturalism and tolerance. He noted that Azerbaijan has become a center for discussion of the problems of the modern world.

It was also announced that in October, Baku will host an Australia-Azerbaijan business forum.

The presentation was attended by more than 60 representatives of various Australian companies engaged in agriculture, dairy and livestock sectors.

Representatives of oil and gas, transportation and tourism companies also attended the event.

The presentation of Azerbaijan’s economic potential caused great interest among the participants, and many of them expressed desire to take part in the Australia-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku.

News.Az

