Azerbaijan's economy continues to grow

Azerbaijan’s GDP volume reached almost 37.01 billion manats in January-June 2018 that is 1.3 percent more than in January-June 2017, according to a report of th

The volume of GDP per capita stood at 3.77 million manats.

In January-June 2018, the volume of GDP produced in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan increased by 2 percent compared to 1H2017, while in the oil and gas sector there was an increase of 0.1 percent.

During the reporting period, except for the construction sector, growth was observed in all spheres of the economy. Thus, the sphere of agriculture, forestry and fisheries grew by 7.6 percent, accommodation of tourists and catering by 7.4 percent, transport and storage - 7.1 percent, information and communication services - 4.9 percent, trade and repair of vehicles - 2.4 percent, industry - 1.2 percent, other areas - 0.6 percent.

The construction sector decreased by 10.5 percent.

The official rate for July 16 is 1.7 AZN / USD.

