Azerbaijan’s economy expands by over 4% in 2024

Azerbaijan's GDP reached 80.96 billion manats ($47.6 billion) in the first eight months of 2024, marking a 4.3% increase compared to the previous year.

In this period, the non-oil and gas sector saw a 7% growth in added value, while the oil and gas sector experienced a modest 0.2% increase, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.The breakdown of Azerbaijan's GDP is as follows: industry accounts for 37.9%, trade and vehicle repair 9.7%, transport and warehousing 7%, and construction 6.1%. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing contribute 6%, with tourist accommodation and catering making up 2.5%. Information and communication sectors represent 1.8%, while other areas, including net taxes on products and imports, constitute 18.9% and 10.1%, respectively.The GDP per capita during this period was 7,941 manats (approximately $4,671).

News.Az