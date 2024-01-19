Azerbaijan’s economy minister meets with WEF managing director

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with WEF Managing Director Mirek Dušek, News.Az reports.

“Our discussions focused on #Azerbaijan's active support for green energy policies and the fight against climate change,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“We also addressed measures taken to strengthen sustainable business opportunities in our country in the context of geoeconomic challenges and discussed the agenda for COP29,” he added.

News.Az