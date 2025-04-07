Azerbaijan’s economy minister to visit Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov will pay a visit to Pakistan on April 8 to finalize memoranda of understanding and agreements on investment projects, News.Az reports, citing Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Minister Jabbarov is expected to meet with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and hold detailed discussions on investment issues with a Pakistani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

In February 2025, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Baku, both nations signed multiple agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing trade and energy cooperation. These developments are expected to increase the current trade volume of $55 million, with projections suggesting it could surpass $2 billion in the coming years.

Additionally, Azerbaijan pledged a $2 billion investment in Pakistan's infrastructure, energy, and mining sectors, with formal agreements anticipated in April 2025.

News.Az