Azerbaijan’s economy poised for growth with strong GDP increase: Minister

Azerbaijan's economy has shown steady growth in recent years, with a positive outlook for 2024, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said on Monday.

Speaking at a parliamentary session on Monday, Jabbarov projected that the country’s real GDP would increase by 14.4% from 2019 to 2024, News.Az reports.Additionally, the non-oil and gas sector is expected to grow by 1.3 times during this period, he noted.The minister also highlighted that Azerbaijan’s per capita GDP, which was around $4,850 before the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to reach approximately $7,200 by the end of 2024.

