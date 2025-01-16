Azerbaijan’s economy sees over 4% growth in 2024

Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 126.3 billion manats in 2024, reflecting a 4.1% increase compared to the previous year, according to the country’s State Statistical Committee.

The oil and gas sector saw a modest growth of 0.3%, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 6.2%, News.Az reports.In terms of GDP distribution, 35.9% came from industry, 10.7% from trade and vehicle repair, 7% from transportation and storage, and 6.7% from construction. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing contributed 5.7%, while accommodation and food services accounted for 2.4%.The information and communication sector represented 1.9%, with other sectors contributing 19.9%. Net taxes on products and imports made up 9.8% of the GDP.The GDP per capita stood at 12,382.5 manats.

