Azerbaijan’s economy to grow 0.6% in 2018 - WB

+ ↺ − 16 px

WB has made a forecast on the economic growth in Azerbaijan.

The World Bank (WB) has forecasted a 0.6 percent growth of Azerbaijan’s economy in 2018, according to the bank’s ‘Trade in Transition’ Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Economic Update made public by Hans Timmer, WB’s chief economist for Europe and Central Asia, during a video conference in Tbilisi, Georgia May 11.

For this year, the WB expects Azerbaijan’s economy to shrink by 1.4 percent.

News.Az

News.Az