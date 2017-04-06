Azerbaijan’s economy to grow 1.2% next year - ADB

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gross Domestic Product in Azerbaijan will decline 1.1% this year, Asian Development Bank said in its outlook for 2017.

In the last year’s outlook, ADB forecasted 1% growth in Azerbaijan in 2017.



Along with this, according to Asian Development Outlook 2017, the economy of Azerbaijan will grow 1.2% in 2018.



Bank says the inflation will make up 9% in 2017 (previous forecast – 5.2%) and 8% in 2018.



ADB says the surplus of Azerbaijan’s balance of payment will be 5.9% of GDP in 2017, 11.4% in 2018.



Azerbaijani government forecasts that the GDP will increase 1%, annual inflation will make up 7.3% in 2017.



In 2016 Azerbaijan’s GDP declined 3.8%, inflation stood at 12.4%.

