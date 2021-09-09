Azerbaijan’s education infrastructure seriously damaged during Armenian aggression: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the 30 years of aggression by Armenia, serious damage was inflicted upon Azerbaijan’s education infrastructure, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was made on the occasion of 9 September - International Day to Protect Education from Attack, News.Az reports.

The ministry said that the Republic of Azerbaijan, being a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict, as well as to the 1949 Geneva Conventions for the Protection of War Victims, has strongly and consistently supported international efforts aimed at ensuring effective protection for the rights of children and improving the situation of children affected by armed conflict

“During the 30 years of aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan serious damage was inflicted upon Azerbaijan’s education infrastructure. More than one thousand educational facilities, including kindergartens, were totally destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced children were only able to realize their right to education under the shadow of serious challenges and danger stemming from Armenia’s military aggression. Armenia indiscriminately attacked educational institutions in Azerbaijan, leaving schoolchildren and educational personnel under the great threat,” the statement said.

The Azerbaijani ministry recalled that during the 44 days war of last year, 54 schools were damaged or destroyed, and tragically ten students, ages 6-15 years, were killed and 16 students were injured as a result of Armenia’s grave violations of the norms of international humanitarian law and deliberate targeting of schools.

“As we move forward from the conflict, Azerbaijan is focused on ensuring that all of our children can enjoy their education and reach their potential in safety. We are working to rebuild the damaged schools in the liberated territories,” said the statement.

“As we join the international community in marking September 9 as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, it is important that we do not forget Armenia’s responsibility for war crimes it committed with regard to Azerbaijani schoolchildren and the importance of respecting the right of children to receive an education safely. We demand Armenia to abide by its international obligations to investigate and prosecute the numerous credible reports of war crimes perpetrated by Armenian forces,” the statement added.

News.Az