Azerbaijan’s electoral body registers 390 candidacies for parliamentary seats

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered 390 candidates for parliamentary seats so far.

This was announced by CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov on Wednesday, News.Az reports.He also stated that 1,200 candidacies have received signature sheets, with 660 already returned to constituency election commissions.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

