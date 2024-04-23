Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounts to over 7 billion kWh in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January-March 2024, total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 7129.3 million kWh during the last three months, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

According to the ministry, during the quarter, electricity production at TPPs amounted to 6519.2 million kWh, at HPPs to 439.3 million kWh with an increase of 161.5 million kWh in comparison with the same period last year, and on other sources to 170.8 million kWh with an increase of 80.0 million kWh in comparison with the same period last year. 14.3 million kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 89.5 million kWh at SPPs, and 67.0 million kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant.

During January-March, electricity generation made up 6371.0 mln kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (5951.0 mln kWh at TPPs, 420.0 mln kWh at HPPs), 92.1 mln kWh on State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (64.5 mln kWh at TPPs, 15.4 mln kWh at HPPs, 12.2 mln kWh at SPP), 9.5 mln kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 656.7 mln kWh on Independent PPs).

During the quarter, the electricity imports amounted to 44.3 mln kWh and the exports to 360.3 mln kWh.

The electricity generation in the republic in March 2024 amounted to 2442.9 million kWh. During the month, the imports of the electricity production amounted to 11.8 million kWh, exports to 139.8 million kWh.

News.Az