Azerbaijan’s embassies and consulate in Iran and Israel continue their operations: MFA

Azerbaijan's Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Consulate General in the city of Tabriz, as well as Embassy in the State of Israel are reviewing the appeals received through hotlines from citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and are taking the necessary measures accordingly, said Aykhan Hajizadeh, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports.

He noted that in this regard, as an initial step, the passage of 41 Azerbaijani citizens, including family members of the staff of our Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran, through the Iran-Azerbaijan border has been ensured:

"Our embassies and relevant consulate continue their operations", he said.

