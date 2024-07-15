Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran resumes work – PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran resumed its work at a new address on Monday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has announced, News.Az reports.

The embassy reopened following the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Iran.As a country of accreditation, Iran has taken appropriate measures to ensure security in front of our new embassy building in compliance with its obligation on diplomatic protection within the “Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations” framework.Currently, relevant measures are being taken to organize the consular service in the new Embassy building in Iran, and additional information on the restoration of the consular service will be provided soon.The Embassy is located in Tehran city, Darrous, Shahrizad Avenue, Yarmohammadi Street, Saqi and Firuzkuh Streets’ intersection, house 8.The resumption of the Embassy’s work will contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries, and the issues that need to be resolved.

