Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel holds official event on Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel held the first-ever official event marking May 28 - Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

The event was attended by Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, Head of the Israeli-Azerbaijani Friendship Group in Israeli Parliament Vladimir Belyak, Chairman of Israel Beiteinu party Avigdor Lieberman, other Knesset members, Defence Ministry's director general Eyal Zamir, Russian Jewish Congress vice president and president of International Fund of Mountain Jews Herman Zakharyaev, authorized representatives of the Office of the President and Prime Minister of Israel, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as other Israeli governmental agencies, ambassadors accredited in Israel, mayors and vice mayors of cities, university rectors, leading experts from think tanks, media representatives, businessmen, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel, public and political figures, and Azerbaijani students studying in the country, the embassy told News.Az.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov pointed out that for the first time since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, an official event on Independence Day was held in Israel. The diplomat informed the event participants about the history of Azerbaijan’s independence, as well as the path of struggle. He stressed that Azerbaijan-Israel relations have reached a strategic level.

Israel and Azerbaijan are making joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and the world, Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel said while speaking at the event.

The minister said she was proud to participate in the first event on the occasion of Independence Day, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan, and stressed that relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect and trust.

Gamliel recalled with satisfaction her meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in March of this year and noted that the two countries make joint efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the region and the world.

Gamliel emphasized the special role of Azerbaijan's Jewish community in developing relations between the two countries.

News.Az