Azerbaijan’s embassy in Lebanon continues operating: Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon remains operational, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

He noted that only a few Azerbaijani citizens are in Lebanon, with no reported injuries or fatalities among them, News.Az reports.The ongoing conflict has resulted in at least 492 casualties, as reported by Lebanon’s health ministry, marking the deadliest day of violence in nearly two decades. Thousands of families have been displaced from their homes as the Israeli military conducted strikes on approximately 1,600 Hezbollah targets, aiming to dismantle the infrastructure established by the group since the 2006 war.In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched over 200 rockets into northern Israel, leading to reports of injuries from shrapnel among Israeli civilians.

News.Az