Azerbaijan’s energy minister embarks on visit to New York

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has embarked on a visit to the United States of America at the invitation of President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Minister Shahbazov will take part in the thematic discussions on closing the energy access gap and transitioning to decarbonized energy systems, which will be organized as part of the UN General Assembly Sustainability Week in New York.

The meeting will feature discussions on topics such as energy accessibility, transition to decarbonization systems, energy links, and promotion of investments in renewable energy sources.

As part of the trip, the minister will also hold bilateral meetings.

