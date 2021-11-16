Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister meets with Chief Executive Officer of Nebras Power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Chief Executive Officer of Qatar’s Nebras Power Khalid Mohammed Jolo, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

During the meeting, information was provided on the activities of Nebras Power, its projects implemented in various countries, and experience in the field of renewable energy. Reforms in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, green energy auctions planned to be held soon, opportunities for cooperation in the field of wind energy, including offshore wind energy and hydropower, were discussed at the meeting.

Discussions were held on the possible participation of Nebras Power, which put long-term investments in the field of energy, in energy projects in Azerbaijan, as well as projects in the liberated territories, and it was noted that the company is interested in investing in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az