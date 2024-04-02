Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with Romanian counterpart in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with his Romanian counterpart Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, who is on a visit to Baku, the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The meeting highlighted the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, which are developing based on strategic partnership.

The sides discussed the role of strategically important energy projects in elevating relations to a new stage of development. In this regard, the pair explored issued regarding the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project, the Black Sea LNG project, the Solidarity Ring, SOCAR and Romgaz S.A. gas supply, as well as the current situation and prospects of cooperation on gas transportation with "Transgaz".

The energy ministers touched upon the issues of expanding cooperation in the domain of oil and oil products` trade.

The Azerbaijani minister hailed Romania`s support to the "green energy corridor" project within the implementation of the "Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania".

The two ministers agreed to take necessary measures to initiate intensive relations and bolster cooperation between the relevant institutions of both countries in the realm of regulation of energy issues.

News.Az