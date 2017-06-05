Azerbaijan’s energy minister Natig Aliyev hospitalized

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev has been placed at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers in Baku due to heart problems.

The minister is in a serious but stable condition, a hospital official told APA.



“Minister Natig Aliyev is still in the hospital’s intensive care unit. A consultation is being held jointly by local and foreign medical experts. Appropriate measures will be taken after the consultation ends,” said the hospital official.

News.Az

News.Az