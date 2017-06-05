Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s energy minister Natig Aliyev hospitalized

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev has been placed at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers in Baku due to heart problems.

The minister is in a serious but stable condition, a hospital official told APA.
 
“Minister Natig Aliyev is still in the hospital’s intensive care unit. A consultation is being held jointly by local and foreign medical experts. Appropriate measures will be taken after the consultation ends,” said the hospital official.

News.Az


