Azerbaijan’s energy minister Natig Aliyev hospitalized
- 05 Jun 2017 04:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev has been placed at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers in Baku due to heart problems.
The minister is in a serious but stable condition, a hospital official told APA.
“Minister Natig Aliyev is still in the hospital’s intensive care unit. A consultation is being held jointly by local and foreign medical experts. Appropriate measures will be taken after the consultation ends,” said the hospital official.
News.Az