Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend 6th International Forum "Russian Energy Week" in Moscow

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has today left for Russia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister of the Federation Alexander Novak, to attend the 6th Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) in Moscow on October 11-13, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov will participate in discussions and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session themed “The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence”.

