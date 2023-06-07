Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's energy minister to attend Astana International Forum

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has embarked on a visit to Kazakhstan to attend the Astana International Forum to be held on June 8-9, the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az. 

As part of the Forum, Minister Shahbazov will participate in panel discussions on “Regional development in renewable energy: alternative ways to ensure energy security” and hold bilateral meetings.


