Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend international conference in Germany

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has arrived in Germany for a visit at the invitation of German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbok and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The minister is scheduled to take part in an international conference entitled “9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue” to be held on 28-29 March in Berlin.

Minister Shahbazov will make a speech and hold bilateral meetings at the meeting, which will bring together ministers from different countries, high-level representatives from international organizations and financial institutions.

