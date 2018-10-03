Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend international forum in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Moscow to participate in an international forum “Russian energy week”, AZERTAC reports.

Shahbazov will address the forum on the topic “Efficiency of the power regulation: common and individual approaches of the countries”.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the event, which will bring together government representatives of different countries, local and international energy companies.

The Azerbaijani minister will also participate in an event entitled “The future of the power system”, co-organized by Siemens Company as part of the forum.

