Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend ministerial meeting on green energy in Budapest

On 21 November, the 5th Ministerial Meeting will be held in Budapest, Hungary to implement the agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the meeting, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, it is planned to discuss the work done on the issues adopted at the fourth Ministerial Meeting, the current status of the measures taken in the direction of preparing the feasibility study of the project and the upcoming tasks on the project.

News.Az