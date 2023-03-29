Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend OTS ministerial meeting in Budapest
Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will attend the 3rd meeting of Energy Ministers from the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Hungary on March 30, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.
Minister Shahbazov will make a speech at the meeting and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.