Azerbaijan's energy minister to visit Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the Russian Energy Week International Forum to be held in Moscow on October 12-14 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

It is expected that the use of traditional and renewable energy sources, cooperation in global energy markets, energy transition and other topical issues will be discussed at the Forum, which will be attended by government representatives of a number of countries, international organizations operating in the energy sector, heads of influential companies and leading experts.

The minister of energy will participate in the “New Challenges, New Opportunities: What’s in Store for the Oil and Gas Market?” plenary session and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Forum.

News.Az