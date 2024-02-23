Azerbaijan’s energy minister visits National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Denver

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the visit to the United States, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Denver, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The minister got acquainted with the activities of the laboratory, which plays an important role in energy transformation through research, development and application of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies.

Presentations on research reflecting development processes and innovations in the fields of integration of solar, wind, hydro, bioenergy, hydrogen, renewable energy sources into the network were made.

Energy Systems Integration promoting the efficient transition to safe, sustainable future energy systems, Hydrogen Research and Scientific-Technological Centers, which carry out research and development activities on production, storage, transportation and use of hydrogen, were visited. Opportunities for partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory were assessed and directions for cooperation were determined.

News.Az