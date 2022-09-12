Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry, EBRD to sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plan to sign a memorandum of understanding on technical support for the development of the energy sector, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter.

“We had fruitful discussions with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso on the financial support for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the priorities for our multifaceted cooperation on green energy. The Ministry and EBRD are planning to sign a MoU on technical support for the development of the energy sector,” the minister added.

News.Az