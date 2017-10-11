Azerbaijan’s envoy to Switzerland presents credentials to Swiss president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Khanim Ibrahimova has presented her credentials to Swiss President Doris Leuthard.

A source in the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland told Trend that Doris Leuthard congratulated Ibrahimova on her appointment and wished success in her activity.

Noting the importance of Switzerland’s relations with Azerbaijan, Leuthard recalled her meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the World Economic Forum in Davos and said that these meetings have become traditional.

Having conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev, Ibrahimova spoke about the importance Azerbaijan attaches to relations with Switzerland, the opportunities for cooperation in various fields on the basis of a high-level political dialogue between the heads of the two countries.

The ambassador noted that she will make every effort to strengthen this cooperation and will contribute to the establishment of its new directions.

The sides touched upon the process of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and noted with satisfaction that Switzerland presented a platform for negotiations on the conflict’s settlement.

In addition, the parties noted the importance of the activity of joint business forums and joint economic commission in terms of establishing links between the business circles of the two countries, as well as the importance of cooperation between the friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries.

News.Az

