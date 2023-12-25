Azerbaijan’s expectation of peace agreement: More realistic rather than over-optimistic (Op-Ed)

+ ↺ − 16 px

by Naghi Ahmadov

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been on the agenda since the end of the 44-day war, but despite that, it has not been concluded yet. However, recently both sides make statements on this at different levels, officials emphasize that there is a high probability that the peace agreement will be signed soon.

Baku has declared on multiple occasions that there are no obstacles to the signing of the peace agreement after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. In an interview with Euronews channel, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that he does not see now any serious obstacle to sign a peace agreement: “During almost three years of negotiation process, Armenia always wanted to incorporate into peace agreement a provision with respect to the Armenian minority in Karabakh”. President Aliyev emphasized that if Armenia agrees to have either the same language for both national minorities or not to reflect it at all, then the peace is reachable, because this was a main obstacle for Armenia, when they were negotiating with us.

It is true that the issue of the peace agreement was also raised by Armenian authorities. Despite the fact that Armenia, according to Azerbaijani side, allegedly procrastinates the process by delaying the exchange of proposals regarding the peace deal, but in general, the statements in this direction have a positive tone. With mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity and Armenia’s relinquishment of territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the prospect of signing a peace treaty has become quite close to being realized.

Positive statements from both sides related to peace deal have sparked hope and prompted optimism for peace. That has created an expectation that reaching a peace settlement is likelihood. However, Azerbaijan’s position seems quite realistic about peace agreement. “We look at this issue realistically and optimistically. At the same time, when we talk about a peace agreement, we must understand that it does not mean a 100 percent solution to everything. This can lay the foundation for the development of relations between the countries”, said Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. According to Bayramov, the process does not depend on the wishes of one party. It is important that both sides take appropriate steps here. He added that there should be an agreement defining the principles of establishing normal neighborly relations between the two countries.

Moreover, after the two countries made a joint statement expressing their intention to advance the peace agenda and implement confidence-building measures on December 7, Baku has signaled that the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan may proceed on a separate track and should not be linked to a peace deal between the two countries. So, based on this, we can clearly claim that Azerbaijan has so far not approached the negotiation with a formula of “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

There are fairly good arguments for Baku to become cautious about any peace deal with Armenia. Past negative experience of not adhering to a pledge has made Armenia untrustworthy opponent in the negotiation process. Therefore, in the end, realistic expectation would never leave Azerbaijan disappointed while its adversary does not act with integrity and honesty.

To conclude, unlike false optimism, that is so strong you are likely to make mistakes in your predictions, Azerbaijan’s expectation from peace agreement with Armenia is based on the reality along with positive comments rather than over-optimism.





Naghi Ahmadov, a senior fellow at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), exclusively for News.Az

News.Az