Azerbaijan’s external public debt announced

As of April 1, 2018 the loan agreements with international financial, banking and credit organizations amounted to $14.2 billion.

Azerbaijan’s external public debt on used loans on the basis of these agreements made up $9.6 billion.

External public debt made up 22.0% of GDP, per head external public debt is $972.4.

43.9% of external public debt has been taken for 10 years, 52.3% for - from 10 to 20 years, 3.8% for more than 20 years.

In three months of 2018, $255,900,000 of loans was used.

As of April 1, 2018, Azerbaijan’s external public debt stood at AZN 1,069,900,000.

