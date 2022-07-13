Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag reach UCL second qualifying round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani football club Qarabag have thrashed Polish Champions Lech Poznań 5-1 to book a spot in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, News.Az reports.

Kady Borges (14’, 74’), Filip Ozobić (42’), Kevin Medina (56’) and Abbas Huseynov (77’) scored for the Aghdam Horses.

FC Qarabag will next face with Swiss Zürich in the 2nd qualifying round.

News.Az