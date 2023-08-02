Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Poland’s Raków in return match of UCL 2nd qualifying round

  • Sports
Aghdam’s FC Qarabag will today lock horns with Poland’s Rakow Czestochowa in a return match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, News.Az reports. 

The match will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium at 20:00 Baku time, with German referee Sven Jablonski to officiate the game.

The Polish champions defeated the Aghdam Horses 3-2 in the first leg match held at Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków on July 26.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

