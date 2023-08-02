Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Poland’s Raków in return match of UCL 2nd qualifying round
Aghdam’s FC Qarabag will today lock horns with Poland’s Rakow Czestochowa in a return match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, News.Az reports.
The match will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium at 20:00 Baku time, with German referee Sven Jablonski to officiate the game.
The Polish champions defeated the Aghdam Horses 3-2 in the first leg match held at Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków on July 26.