Azerbaijan’s female gymnasts claim 7 medals at int’l tournament in London

Azerbaijani female athletes have clinched seven medals, including six golds and one silver at the Winter Stars international tournament held in London, News.Az reports.

Nilay Guliyeva, Alsu Abdullayeva and Roya Alikishiyeva secured the ball gold medals, while Evelin Yoshpa and Maya Kozachuk grabbed hoop gold ones.

Kozachuk and Alikishiyeva took the first and second places with clubs respectively.

News.Az