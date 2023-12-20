Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s female gymnasts claim 7 medals at int’l tournament in London

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s female gymnasts claim 7 medals at int’l tournament in London

Azerbaijani female athletes have clinched seven medals, including six golds and one silver at the Winter Stars international tournament held in London, News.Az reports.

Nilay Guliyeva, Alsu Abdullayeva and Roya Alikishiyeva secured the ball gold medals, while Evelin Yoshpa and Maya Kozachuk grabbed hoop gold ones.

Kozachuk and Alikishiyeva took the first and second places with clubs respectively.

News about - Azerbaijan’s female gymnasts claim 7 medals at int’l tournament in London

News about - Azerbaijan’s female gymnasts claim 7 medals at int’l tournament in London

News about - Azerbaijan’s female gymnasts claim 7 medals at int’l tournament in London


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      