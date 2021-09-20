Turkish, Azerbaijani fighter jets perform demonstration flights over Bosphorus (VIDEO)
20 Sep 2021
Fighter jets of the Turkish and Azerbaijani Air Forces performed demonstration flights over Bosphorus Strait as part of the TEKNOFEST - 2021 aviation and space technologies festival, News.Az reports.
A total of 15 aircraft, including F-16, F-4 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force and MiG-29 fighter jets of the Azerbaijani Air Force conducted flights.
The TEKNOFEST – 2021 is scheduled for September 21-26 in Istanbul.