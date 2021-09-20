Turkish, Azerbaijani fighter jets perform demonstration flights over Bosphorus (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fighter jets of the Turkish and Azerbaijani Air Forces performed demonstration flights over Bosphorus Strait as part of the TEKNOFEST - 2021 aviation and space technologies festival, News.Az reports.

A total of 15 aircraft, including F-16, F-4 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force and MiG-29 fighter jets of the Azerbaijani Air Force conducted flights.

The TEKNOFEST – 2021 is scheduled for September 21-26 in Istanbul.

News.Az