Turkish, Azerbaijani fighter jets perform demonstration flights over Bosphorus (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
Fighter jets of the Turkish and Azerbaijani Air Forces performed demonstration flights over Bosphorus Strait as part of the TEKNOFEST - 2021 aviation and space technologies festival, News.Az reports.  

A total of 15 aircraft, including F-16, F-4 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force and MiG-29 fighter jets of the Azerbaijani Air Force conducted flights.

The TEKNOFEST – 2021 is scheduled for September 21-26 in Istanbul.


News.Az 

