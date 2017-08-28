Azerbaijan’s firefighting and rescue forces return home from Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s firefighters will stay in Borjomi.

Firefighting and rescue forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Georgia to assist in extinguishing the fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, returned home, AzVision.az reports citing Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency.

Armenia’s firefighters also returned home, forces from Turkey and Belarus will today leave Georgia, said the Emergency Management Agency.

A special headquarters set up to draw up strategies for handling the fires will continue operating for several days. Georgia’s firefighters will stay in Borjomi.

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent 22 units, including one helicopter and 131 personnel to Georgia to assist in extinguishing the forest fires. Moreover, two helicopters and a 6-member crew of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service are involved in fire-fighting efforts in the disaster zone.

News.Az

