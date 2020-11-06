Azerbaijan’s first firefighting operation in liberated territories (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 5, household waste was burning in the open area near the administrative building in Fuzuli city liberated from occupation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

The fire was quickly extinguished by the relevant forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and prevented from spreading to the administrative building. As a result of the fire, household garbage burnt in 50 square meters territory.

This is the first firefighting operation carried out by the MES forces in the territories liberated from occupation.

News.Az