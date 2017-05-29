Azerbaijan`s first trading house in Russia to open in Arkhangelsk

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan will open its first trading house in Russia in Arkhangelsk region.

This was discussed at a meeting between head of Executive Authority of Imishli District Vilyam Hajiyev dwith Minister of Economic Development of Arkhangelsk Semyon Vuymenkov, according to AzVision.

Vuymenkov said the trading house will be located in one of the historical buildings in Arkhangelsk.

News.Az


